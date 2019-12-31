Westbound Hwy. 401 near Rodney, Ont., reopened after vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A commercial motor vehicle crash that closed down all westbound lanes on Highway 401 near Rodney, Ont., on Tuesday, according to Ontario Provincial Police has now been cleared.

OPP in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County responded to the crash, which reportedly happened just before 9 a.m.

A commercial motor vehicle was struck by another commercial motor vehicle after jackknifing along the westbound lanes of the highway, police say.

“Because of the two vehicles, we have not only seen a diesel spill, but the westbound lanes will be closed until we can remove that because, as you can imagine, it will take some time,” said Sgt. Laura Lee Brown, community services co-ordinator for OPP West Region.

No injuries are reported, according to police, but a section of the highway was temporarily closed while emergency personnel cleared the way.

“It’s the last day of 2019, and winter is back with a vengeance across our region and across southwestern Ontario, so it’s really incumbent upon all of us to make sure we arrive at our destinations safely,” Brown said.