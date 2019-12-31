Menu

Traffic

Westbound Hwy. 401 near Rodney, Ont., reopened after vehicle crash

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 12:57 pm
Updated December 31, 2019 1:27 pm
OPP say crews are cleaning up the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Rodney, Ont., after a commercial vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.
OPP say crews are cleaning up the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Rodney, Ont., after a commercial vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

A commercial motor vehicle crash that closed down all westbound lanes on Highway 401 near Rodney, Ont., on Tuesday, according to Ontario Provincial Police has now been cleared.

OPP in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County responded to the crash, which reportedly happened just before 9 a.m.

A commercial motor vehicle was struck by another commercial motor vehicle after jackknifing along the westbound lanes of the highway, police say.

“Because of the two vehicles, we have not only seen a diesel spill, but the westbound lanes will be closed until we can remove that because, as you can imagine, it will take some time,” said Sgt. Laura Lee Brown, community services co-ordinator for OPP West Region.

No injuries are reported, according to police, but a section of the highway was temporarily closed while emergency personnel cleared the way.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed after being struck by transport truck on Hwy. 401 in North York

“It’s the last day of 2019, and winter is back with a vengeance across our region and across southwestern Ontario, so it’s really incumbent upon all of us to make sure we arrive at our destinations safely,” Brown said.

