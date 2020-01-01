Snow possible across all of B.C., including South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. coast is expecting another major low pressure system Thursday, bringing at least a chance of snow to the entire province.

The system will hit Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast beginning Thursday morning and will spread into the Sea-to-Sky corridor and Metro Vancouver by late morning.

South Coast forecast for Thursday, January 2nd 2020 Global BC

Higher elevations of Metro Vancouver could see anywhere from 2-10 cm of snow. Meanwhile, the precipitation will be rain across lower elevations but has the potential to transition to snow or wet snow for a period of time, sometime between 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Lower Mainland forecast for Thursday, January 2nd 2020 Global BC

If that transition to snow occurs, the precipitation will likely be very heavy, so the snow or slush could accumulate quickly. Conditions on the roads could be dicey for a period of time.

Potential snowfall for the South Coast on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 Global BC

The Sea-to-Sky corridor could see anywhere from 5-25 cm of snow, while higher elevations of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast could receive 2-10 cm.

But the snow won’t last long. Temperatures warm up across the entire South Coast late tomorrow evening and the rain will wash it all away.

This same system will also hammer the interior beginning late tomorrow and continue through much of Friday. Another 2-20 cm of snow is possible across the south with even more expected in central and northern B.C. regions.

Potential snowfall for Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 Global BC

