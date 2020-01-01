Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snow possible across all of B.C., including South Coast

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 11:39 pm
Updated January 1, 2020 11:43 pm
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 1st
The Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

The B.C. coast is expecting another major low pressure system Thursday, bringing at least a chance of snow to the entire province.

The system will hit Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast beginning Thursday morning and will spread into the Sea-to-Sky corridor and Metro Vancouver by late morning.

South Coast forecast for Thursday, January 2nd 2020
South Coast forecast for Thursday, January 2nd 2020 Global BC

Higher elevations of Metro Vancouver could see anywhere from 2-10 cm of snow. Meanwhile, the precipitation will be rain across lower elevations but has the potential to transition to snow or wet snow for a period of time, sometime between 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Lower Mainland forecast for Thursday, January 2nd 2020
Lower Mainland forecast for Thursday, January 2nd 2020 Global BC

If that transition to snow occurs, the precipitation will likely be very heavy, so the snow or slush could accumulate quickly. Conditions on the roads could be dicey for a period of time.

Potential snowfall for the South Coast on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020
Potential snowfall for the South Coast on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 Global BC

The Sea-to-Sky corridor could see anywhere from 5-25 cm of snow, while higher elevations of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast could receive 2-10 cm.

Story continues below advertisement

But the snow won’t last long. Temperatures warm up across the entire South Coast late tomorrow evening and the rain will wash it all away.

READ MORE: Heavy snow in the B.C. interior caused widespread power outages on New Year's Day

This same system will also hammer the interior beginning late tomorrow and continue through much of Friday. Another 2-20 cm of snow is possible across the south with even more expected in central and northern B.C. regions.

Potential snowfall for Thursday, January 2nd, 2020
Potential snowfall for Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 Global BC
Potential snowfall for Thursday, January 2nd, 2020
Potential snowfall for Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 Global BC
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowWeatherSnowfall Warningsouth coastInteriorHeavy Snow
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.