bc hydro

Widespread power outages in B.C.’s Southern Interior following heavy snowfall

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 1:33 pm
This is what Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain looked like Tuesday morning after a substantial, overnight snowfall. .
Global News

Tens of thousands of people in B.C.’s Southern and Central Interior are ringing in the new year in the dark.

BC Hydro said Wednesday morning around 34,000 customers had been affected by multiple power outages in the Central and Southern Interior following significant snowfall.

More than 24,000 customers in the Thompson/Shuswap and 8,000 in the Okanagan/Kootenay were without power as of Wednesday morning.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 30, 2019) Heavy snow expected for the Okanagan

Heavy snow expected for the Okanagan
Heavy snow expected for the Okanagan

BC Hydro said it has restored power to about 60 per cent of affected customers since the start of the storm.

Crews have been actively attempting to resolve all outages but poor road conditions made some areas difficult to access.

For more on BC Hydro’s power outages, click here.

