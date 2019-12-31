Menu

Snow Falls in Kelowna

Okanagan residents end 2019 by digging out from overnight snowstorm

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 6:02 pm
Updated December 31, 2019 6:08 pm
This is what Kelowna's Dilworth Mountain looked like Tuesday morning after a substantial, overnight snowfall. .
Global News

Residents up and down the Okanagan Valley spent the last day of 2019 cleaning up after a significant snowfall.

The snow started falling Monday evening and didn’t ease up until Tuesday afternoon.

“I think it’s classic Okanagan,” said former Kelowna resident Lucas Facca, who is visiting family here. “One day it’s like clear skies and everything, and then poof, winter wonderland.”

READ MORE: Okanagan weather: first snowfall of the season in the valley bottom

Snow accumulations varied across the region depending on elevation, with some residents reporting receiving close to 30 centimetres.

The snow isn’t expected to last long, with mild temperatures are forecast over the day or so. However, it won’t be long before residents will be shoveling snow again.

According to Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga, another strong weather system will generate more snow starting Thursday night through to Friday morning.

kelowna weatherKelowna gets SnowSnow Falls in KelownaSnow in the Okanagan
