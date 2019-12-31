Menu

okanagan-shuswap

Power outages in North Okanagan, Shuswap due to severe weather

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 1:29 pm
BC Hydro says severe weather outages are affecting many customers in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.
BC Hydro says severe weather outages are affecting many customers in the North Okanagan and Shuswap. BC Hydro

Multiple weather-related power outages are being reported in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

On its power outage map, BC Hydro is showing 39 outages as of 10 a.m., including five in Lumby and 13 between Chase and Anglemont.

The overnight snowstorm that blanketed B.C.’s Southern Interior is being cited as the main cause for the power outages, including the outages in Enderby and Spallumcheen.

READ MORE: Snowstorm expected to hammer B.C. Interior, prompting warnings and travel advisories

In Salmon Arm, the causes range from adverse weather to transmission circuit failure to downed trees across power lines.

In the Central Okanagan, only one power outage is being reported as of 10 a.m.

For more on BC Hydro’s power outages, click here.

For more on FortisBC’s power outages, click here.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganNorth OkanaganPower Outagebc hydroShuswapsnowstormFortisBCokanagan-shuswap
