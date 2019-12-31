Power outages in North Okanagan, Shuswap due to severe weather

Multiple weather-related power outages are being reported in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.
On its power outage map, BC Hydro is showing 39 outages as of 10 a.m., including five in Lumby and 13 between Chase and Anglemont.
The overnight snowstorm that blanketed B.C.’s Southern Interior is being cited as the main cause for the power outages, including the outages in Enderby and Spallumcheen.
In Salmon Arm, the causes range from adverse weather to transmission circuit failure to downed trees across power lines.
In the Central Okanagan, only one power outage is being reported as of 10 a.m.
