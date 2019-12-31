Power outages in North Okanagan, Shuswap due to severe weather

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple weather-related power outages are being reported in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

On its power outage map, BC Hydro is showing 39 outages as of 10 a.m., including five in Lumby and 13 between Chase and Anglemont.

The overnight snowstorm that blanketed B.C.’s Southern Interior is being cited as the main cause for the power outages, including the outages in Enderby and Spallumcheen.

Crews are arriving to the scene of an outage affecting 1,704 customers in #VernonBC. The cause is still under investigation. Updates here: https://t.co/tM0Pv6lNTI pic.twitter.com/CbtiO4ZOhD — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Severe weather has caused a pair of new outages in the #Enderby area, affecting 2,801 customers. Crews are on their way. Updates here: https://t.co/N5vyNvUeBT pic.twitter.com/JWgVdCD1D2 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2019

A crew has been assigned to a new outage in #ChaseBC, affecting 1,295 customers. Updates here: https://t.co/NZUOhl1RFo pic.twitter.com/cgfZXLTPvl — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

In Salmon Arm, the causes range from adverse weather to transmission circuit failure to downed trees across power lines.

In the Central Okanagan, only one power outage is being reported as of 10 a.m.

For more on BC Hydro’s power outages, click here.

For more on FortisBC’s power outages, click here.