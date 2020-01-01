Man rushed to hospital after random attack at downtown Calgary bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a random assault that sent a man in his 40’s to hospital Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim was waiting at a bus stop at 5th Avenue and 2nd Street SE shortly after 7:30 a.m. when a man he didn’t know randomly attacked him.

Police are still investigating but believe the suspect approached the victim and started punching him in the face. He suffered serious lacerations to his face and was rushed to Foothills Hospital.

A suspect was arrested a short time later not far from the assault scene and charges against him are pending.

Paramedics said the victim was transported hospital in stable condition

