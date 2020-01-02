Downtown Calgary bus stop attack thought to be ‘hate motivated’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with what they believe to be a “hate-motivated” attack on a man waiting for a bus in the downtown core on Wednesday.

It happened at a bus stop on 5 Avenue Southwest, east of 2 Street Southwest at around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was assaulted by a stranger and originally believed the attack to be unprovoked.

A bus driver witnessed the incident and called 911.

READ MORE: Man rushed to hospital after random attack at downtown Calgary bus stop

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

On Thursday, police said a suspect was taken into custody about two blocks south of the bus stop, and that the investigation has revealed they believe the victim was “targeted for his race.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It is believed this attack may be linked to several others similar in nature,” a news release stated. “The CPS Hate Crimes Unit is currently supporting the ongoing investigation by District 1 officers.”

William Thomas Potter, 28, has been charged with aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.