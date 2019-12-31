Toronto lawyer injured in 2019 NYD attack opens legal practice for assault victims

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto lawyer who was violently attacked on New Year’s Day 2019, is launching a new legal practice in the city for victims of assault.

Toronto police said David Shellnutt was walking with a female companion on Jan. 1, 2019 at 12:30 a.m. in downtown Toronto when he got into an altercation with two men after they shouted a “lewd” remark at the woman.

Surveillance video captured the incident and appeared to show two men get out of a Dodge Charger and proceed to punch Shellnut repeatedly before he fell to the ground unconscious. The two men then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Shellnutt was rushed to hospital, where he spent some time in a coma.

Police charged one suspect, 35-year-old Keron Alvarez, with aggravated assault but are still searching for the second suspect.

Now, a year later, Shellnutt said he is fully recovered, “turning a new page” and opening up a new independent legal practice.

“To say that I am blessed to be expanding my work is a huge understatement. I am committed to helping people and am profoundly grateful and excited for the future,” said Shellnutt in a press release.

Shellnutt, who calls himself “The Biking Lawyer” as an avid cyclist and cyclist advocate, said his practice will also focus on cyclists who have been victims, through road rage or other incidences.

“We will provide big firm legal experience that’s accessible at the community level,” explained Shellnutt. Tweet This

Mental health specialist Noah Mugenyi said Shellnutt’s “resilience” and “compassion,” along with his experience as a victim will aid him to help his clients even more.

“I have come to view Dave as a lawyer uniquely equipped to help and advocate for other people who have experienced trauma,” Mugenyi said in a press release.

“His resilience in bouncing back and the compassion he has shown his clients is what makes him a unique professional, helping others realize their full potential.”

Shellnutt is officially launching his new practice at its College Street location on Tuesday at around 3 p.m.

I am beyond excited to open my doors to cyclists across #Toronto & continue to stand shoulder to shoulder w them as individuals injured on their bikes or collectively as a community advocate & activist. To everyone who helped me get here, I love you. College/Dovercourt. pic.twitter.com/yIQMyf7D1S — Dave Shellnutt (He/Him) (@TheBikingLawyer) December 30, 2019

