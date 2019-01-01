Crime
Man in critical condition after early morning assault in downtown Toronto

The assault happened on Queen Street West near Bathurst

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after an assault in the city’s downtown early Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to Queen Street West near Bathurst Street at around 2:20 a.m.

The man was involved in a fight and was knocked to the ground, the spokesperson said.

Police said two suspects, who are still outstanding, were last seen getting into a light blue car.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 418-808-1400.

