Toronto police to update violent assault of lawyer David Shellnutt on New Year’s Day

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference for Thursday morning to update the public on their investigation into the violent assault of lawyer David Shellnutt on New Year’s Day.

Police said Shellnutt was walking along Queen Street West on Jan. 1 at 12:30 a.m. when he got into an altercation with two men.

Authorities said the victim was punched by one of the men and fell to the ground unconscious. He was then punched a second time by the second man.

Police said the men fled southbound on Bathurst Street in a newer model blue Dodge Charger.

In surveillance video shared with Global News, a man can be seen grabbing a large garbage bag from the side of the road before appearing to throw it. The man can be seen running the opposite direction as two men chased him.

The video then appears to show the three men involved in a fight before the victim is knocked to the ground unconscious.

The injured man, later identified by police as Shellnutt, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He remained in a coma until Jan. 14.

In a message posted on a GoFundMe page on Monday, the victim said he is walking now but still in pain.

“It is becoming clear that though I’m progressing well it will be a long road of recovery and rehabilitation,” Shellnutt wrote.

Police said they have yet to make any arrests in the case.

The first suspect is described as 25-35 years of age, six feet tall, with a slim build, corn rows and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black running shoes.

The second suspect is described as 25-35 years of age, five feet nine inches tall, with short black hair. He was wearing glasses, a black hooded jacket, ripped faded blue jeans, and blue/white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

