Ed Sheeran is taking a ‘breather’ from music

Ed Sheeran announced he will be taking “another break” on Tuesday, only two days after releasing his latest music video, Put It All On Me, with Ella Mai.

The news came in the form of an Instagram post in which the Shape of You singer said he needed a “breather” after touring his third album, Divide, so extensively.

In the post, which is captioned “Brb x,” Sheeran, 28, said he wanted to take some time off for himself to “travel, write and read.”

“The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world,” he wrote.

Not only did Sheeran conclude the two-year-plus Divide tour in 2019, but he also released his fourth studio album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

“I’ve been a bit non stop since 2017,” the pop star wrote, adding: “Il [sic] be off social media until it’s time to come back.”

Sheeran suggested that the hiatus may inspire him to write new and more inspired music upon his return.

“To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya,” he wrote. “And to my fans, thank you for always being amazing.

“I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

For the second time in a row, Sheeran claimed the No. 1 spot for the highest-grossing tour of the year, according to Billboard. The Divide tour concluded four months ago.

No. 6 Collaborations Project also became Sheeran’s third No. 1 album and his first record to include any other musician — the album features 23 other artists in collaboration with Sheeran.

The album is currently available through all major streaming platforms.