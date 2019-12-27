Kanye West drops another ‘Sunday Service’ album

Send this page to someone via email

Only two months after the release of Jesus Is King, his ninth studio album, Kanye West has dropped another Sunday Service album.

The new album is called Jesus Is Born and was released on Christmas Day.

Though it’s the second Christian-themed album by the American rapper, it’s the first to be released under the artist name Sunday Service Choir. West, 42, is credited as a collaborator.

Jesus Is Born is a gospel album and features 19 tracks backed by the choir. The project was released under the INC record label and runs nearly 84 minutes in length.

West produced Jesus Is Born along with contributions from the director of the Sunday Service Choir and several others.

The rapper announced Jesus Is Born on Oct. 24 during an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, only one day before the release of Jesus Is King.

The latter record was delayed a number of times before eventually being released this year.

Kanye West (R) bows his head in prayer during his Sunday Service at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Colter Peterson/The Deseret News via AP

The repeated delays led many to believe that Jesus Is Born would also be delayed prior to its release.

However, it seems that wasn’t the case for the Sunday Service Choir’s official debut.

Before completing Jesus Is Born, the Sunday Service Choir was featured on the first track of Jesus Is King, called Every Hour.

The group initially formed in January 2019 and has toured with West ever since.

Here’s what some fans of the Gold Digger rapper had to say about the new project:

I’m one song into Jesus is Born & 🤯 — A N A (@fritzisfree) December 27, 2019

these people really did something because the album is so beautiful and I kid you not, I almost shed a tear or two at one point or the other — scrumptious dub bossman (@DAVIESTHEROCKET) December 27, 2019

Yeah Jesus is born >>>>>>>>>>>>>> Jesus is King — RAPTORS REPEATING (@TinoOBD) December 27, 2019

And let’s not forget to acknowledge how good “Jesus is Born” – Sunday Service Choir pic.twitter.com/JmC6NxiTgC — Neï, Mrs. Poston to You (@Thee_PYT) December 27, 2019

Jesus Is Born is now available through all major streaming platforms.