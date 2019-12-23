Ariana Grande surprises fans, drops unannounced live album

Send this page to someone via email

Only two days before Christmas, Ariana Grande has come out of the woodwork after a busy year on the road and gifted her fans with yet another album.

It’s called K Bye for Now (Swt Live).

Not only is the release the 26-year-old’s first-ever live album, but it features a whopping 32 tracks, all recorded from stops on the recently concluded Sweetener world tour.

From God Is a Woman and 7 Rings to Dangerous Woman and Thank U, Next, the selection includes a plethora of Grande’s biggest hits to date.

thank u, swt. ‘k bye for now (swt live)’ out now. love u. https://t.co/dtrrF0tSzn pic.twitter.com/1EmVGMAtrR — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 23, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

K Bye for Now also includes guest performances from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and Childish Gambino.

READ MORE: Camila Cabello apologizes for posting racist social media posts

The Sweetener tour began last March in North America and concluded with two shows at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday night.

Along the way, Grande played five concerts across Canada and 100 worldwide, all promoting her two latest studio albums, 2018’s Sweetener and the more recent Thank U, Next (2019).

0:33 Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 Ariana Grande sues Forever 21

K Bye for Now (Swt Live) is now available through all major streaming platforms.

It’s currently unclear whether the album will be released in a physical format.