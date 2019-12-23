Menu

Entertainment

Ariana Grande surprises fans, drops unannounced live album

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 12:00 pm
Ariana Grande performs on stage during her Sweetener world tour at the O2 Arena on Aug. 17, 2019 in London, England.
Ariana Grande performs on stage during her Sweetener world tour at the O2 Arena on Aug. 17, 2019 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Only two days before Christmas, Ariana Grande has come out of the woodwork after a busy year on the road and gifted her fans with yet another album.

It’s called K Bye for Now (Swt Live).

Not only is the release the 26-year-old’s first-ever live album, but it features a whopping 32 tracks, all recorded from stops on the recently concluded Sweetener world tour.

From God Is a Woman and 7 Rings to Dangerous Woman and Thank U, Next, the selection includes a plethora of Grande’s biggest hits to date.

Story continues below advertisement

K Bye for Now also includes guest performances from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and Childish Gambino.

The Sweetener tour began last March in North America and concluded with two shows at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday night.

Along the way, Grande played five concerts across Canada and 100 worldwide, all promoting her two latest studio albums, 2018’s Sweetener and the more recent Thank U, Next (2019).

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21

K Bye for Now (Swt Live) is now available through all major streaming platforms.

It’s currently unclear whether the album will be released in a physical format.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
