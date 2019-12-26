Man dead after hit-and-run in Brampton Christmas night, Peel police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton late Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the front of a home on Sunny Meadow Boulevard, south of Torbram Road and Sandalwood Parkway East, at around 11:20 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators from the homicide and missing persons bureau were called in to take over the investigation.

Police are scheduled to provide an update on the investigation Thursday morning.

UPDATE:

– Further information received by investigators has resulted in the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau taking carriage of this incident.

– Witnesses are asked to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205.

– Media officer will be at the scene around 11 a.m. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 26, 2019

Story continues below advertisement