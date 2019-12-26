Menu

Crime

Man dead after hit-and-run in Brampton Christmas night, Peel police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 10:44 am
Police block off part of Sunny Meadow Boulevard early Thursday.
Police block off part of Sunny Meadow Boulevard early Thursday. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton late Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the front of a home on Sunny Meadow Boulevard, south of Torbram Road and Sandalwood Parkway East, at around 11:20 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators from the homicide and missing persons bureau were called in to take over the investigation.

Police are scheduled to provide an update on the investigation Thursday morning.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
