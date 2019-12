What’s open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Toronto 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2019:

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario

Christmas Eve – 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Casa Loma

Christmas Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower

Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Boxing Day – 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre

Christmas Eve – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Regular hours 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. throughout holidays

Royal Ontario Museum

Christmas Eve – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Public Library

Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – closed

Toronto Zoo

Christmas Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Movie Theatres

Regular hours

Skating Rinks

The city’s outdoor skating rinks, including outside Toronto City Hall at Nathan Phillips Square, are open on Christmas Day.

Alcohol

Beer Store

Dec 24: All stores scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

Dec 25: All stores closed.

Dec 31: All stores scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

Jan 1: All stores closed.

Below is a list of select Beer Stores open in Toronto on Boxing Day 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 452 Bathurst Street

904 Dufferin St.

500 Dupont St.

1200 Dundas St. W.

529 Oakwood Ave

2153 St. Clair Avenue

2625a Weston Road

534 Parliament Street

227 Gerrard St. E.

609 Roehampton Ave

6212 Yonge Street

3524 Dundas Street W.

1515 Keele St.

LCBO

Christmas Eve – open at regular hours but will close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – select stores will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Malls

CF Fairview Mall

Christmas Eve – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre

Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens

Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CF Shops at Don Mills

Christmas Eve – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Vaughan Mills

Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorkdale

Christmas Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Public transportation

GO Transit

Christmas Eve – Early homebound schedule

Christmas Day – Sunday schedule

Boxing Day – Saturday schedule

TTC

Christmas Day – Sunday schedule, subways and many routes start at 8 a.m.

Boxing Day – Holiday service

Services

City of Toronto garbage collection – no pick up on Christmas Day, all pick up dates beginning on Wednesday will be shifted by a day (i.e. Wednesday’s pick up will be on Thursday).

City of Toronto operations and municipal offices – most offices are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 311 and emergency services unaffected.