RCMP officer injured during northern Saskatchewan traffic stop

An officer was injured after being dragged by a car during a stop in northern Saskatchewan, RCMP said.

The officer had pulled over the car on Highway 155, south of La Loche, on Friday evening, police said in a release.

RCMP said the car sped off while the officer was speaking with the driver.

He was dragged for 50 to 100 metres before coming free and falling on the highway.

The constable was treated in hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

Police are looking for Colin Evan Lemaigre, 32, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Among the charges he is facing is assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lemaigre is asked to contact La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Loche is roughly 595 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.