Assiniboia establishes Citizens on Patrol program, volunteers needed

Like many other communities across the province, Saskatchewan RCMP continue to lean on the public in their fight against crime.

Assiniboia RCMP are no different – teaming up with locals to establish a Citizens on Patrol program.

“It’s always been of interest. I’ve been here for five years, and now finally found someone who will be the president and run the Citizens on Patrol,” said Const. Kevin Tufts, Assiniboia RCMP.

The program relies heavily on volunteers who take shifts patrolling the streets – adding those extra sets of eyes.

“[They] get together, be it any night of the week, typically a Friday and Saturday and drive around,” Tufts said.

“There’s always two to a vehicle and they keep their eyes open for people committing crime. If they see any mischief they get a hold of us, and we try to deal with the situation. They don’t get involved themselves.”

RCMP and the city held their first Citizens on Patrol meeting this week – eight people showed up to learn about the program.

“The more the merrier, we can go out every night if we have the people,” Tufts said.

Tuft said he hopes the program will eventually deter criminals.

“If the public is aware they’re out and about, they may have a tendency to not commit a crime,” Tufts said.

“We drive around in marked police vehicles, bad guys sees us, but we don’t see them. Citizens on Patrol vehicles aren’t always marked. If people don’t know they’re there, they’re going to see more.”

Anyone who is 18 years of age or older can join Citizens on Patrol. To sign up just visit the Assiniboia detachment.