Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta Court of Appeal reserves ruling in federal carbon tax challenge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2019 12:02 am
Updated December 19, 2019 12:07 am
Lawyers for feds present their case at carbon tax hearing
WATCH ABOVE: (From Dec. 17, 2019) The battle over the carbon tax between the Kenney and Trudeau governments continued at the Alberta Court of Appeal on Tuesday. Tom Vernon has the latest.

The Alberta Court of Appeal has reserved its decision in the provincial government’s challenge of the federal carbon tax.

After three days of submissions, the court said it would issue a ruling as soon as it’s able but not this week.

Lawyers representing the federal government argued the climate crisis is the “greatest existential threat of our time.”

READ MORE: ‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case against Alberta in court

They said the Constitution gives Ottawa the authority to establish standards on greenhouse gas emissions because climate is a national concern.

Lawyers representing Alberta told court that issues of national concern are rare and greenhouse gases don’t meet the test.

Ontario and Saskatchewan lost previous challenges of the tax in their top courts but are appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsClimate ChangepoliticsCourtLawCarbon TaxEnvironmentAlberta Court Of AppealFederal carbon taxCarbon Tax Challengeconstitutional law
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.