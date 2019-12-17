Menu

Canada

Federal government lawyers defend Canada’s carbon tax in Alberta Court of Appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 3:34 pm
Ottawa and Alberta square off in court over federal carbon tax
WATCH ABOVE: The Kenney and Trudeau governments are squaring off in an Alberta courtroom this week over the federal carbon tax. As Tom Vernon reports, the province feels it's unconstitutional.

Lawyers for the federal government are defending Canada’s carbon tax by saying the climate crisis requires national measures.

The law that brought in the federal levy is being challenged by Alberta in the province’s Court of Appeal this week.

WATCH LIVE: Alberta, Ottawa argue before province’s Appeal Court over carbon tax dispute

Sharlene Telles-Langdon, in her opening arguments in support of Ottawa, called climate change the greatest challenge of our time.

She said the problem and the scientific understanding of it have grown enough that federal action is justified.

READ MORE: Lawyers argue before Alberta Court of Appeal over federal carbon tax dispute

She added that the law is part of living up to international climate change treaties, which Ottawa has exclusive power to join.

Alberta is arguing that the law is an intrusion into provincial powers that isn’t justified by the Constitution.

Arguments in the challenge are expected to continue through Wednesday.

