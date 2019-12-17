Big oil, big banks and environment leaders link up to solve climate crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Some of Canada’s biggest oil companies are joining forces with environmentalists to develop policies for both the economy and the climate.

The Energy Future Forum (EFF), which is organized by the Public Policy Forum, had its inaugural meeting Monday in Toronto.

The founding members of the group include Suncor Energy, Imperial Oil and Shell Canada, as well as the World Wildlife Federation, the Royal Bank of Canada, the International Institute for Sustainable Development, Hydro-Québec, the Ivey Foundation, and representatives from the federal and Alberta governments.

READ MORE: How Alberta’s oil and gas sector is using technology to fight climate change

The group has goals similar to those Ottawa is trying to achieve: find a way to address the urgency of climate change while accepting that the transition to entirely clean-burning fuels is not going to happen overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canada must be a leader in both energy and the environment,” Suncor Energy president and CEO Mark Little said.

“The Energy Future Forum is designed to try to get past the polarized voices and find real solutions.”

Edward Greenspon, president of the Public Policy Forum, said individuals and investors are demanding stronger action to curb climate change.

“We are incredibly optimistic that the pieces are falling into place to address these issues decisively, efficiently and equitably,” he said.

Greenspon says the bottom line is this is too important to get wrong and governments can’t do it alone.

READ MORE: Climate change voted Canadian Press’ news story of the year for 2019

The EFF will meet at least three times a year over the next three years in locations across the country, it said.