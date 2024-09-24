Brace yourself: Chinook winds up to 100 km/h to pummel Alberta foothills

Send this page to someone via email

Hold on to your hats: strong winds are set to sweep across the Rocky Mountains and pummel the foothills and parts of southwestern Alberta.

Environment Canada said Chinook winds are poised to pack a punch on Wednesday.

A wind warning was issued from the U.S. border, north along the foothills to the Hinton and Edson areas, and includes communities such as Canmore, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Fort MacLeod and Nordegg.

Damaging gusts to 80-100 km/h or more are possible Wednesday afternoon.

“The upper ridge that has been bringing us this late-season heat will start to break down on Wednesday and a low-pressure system will move into central Alberta,” Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizee said.

The weather agency said the winds are expected to weaken late Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“This setup will bring strong winds to the leeward side of the Rockies and into the foothills. Gusts will start to pick up Wednesday afternoon, potentially reaching 100 km/h and not weakening in the southwest until Thursday morning,” Lizee added.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damaging winds, saying loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Chinook winds are poised to pack a punch in the foothills tomorrow. Damaging gusts to 80-100 km/h or more are possible in the afternoon. Stay tuned to watches/warnings in your area, & keep in mind for travel plans #abstorm ➡️ Alerts: https://t.co/wRehVJ8oKp pic.twitter.com/21CDhhDZ2F — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) September 24, 2024

What are Chinook winds? For those not in the know, they occur on the lee side of mountain ranges, which is opposite to the windward side.

Moist air drives up against mountain ranges. Once it rains or snows, the air is “emptied” of that moisture, and is then a drier air mass. The dry air then moves downhill on the lee side of the mountain range, warming as it goes.

Story continues below advertisement

In the winter, that dry, warm air is a perfect setup for massive evaporation of any snowpack along the lee side of the mountain.

The Santa Ana winds of California are the same thing, and in Europe, they’re called Foehn winds.

To stay updated with radar and weather alerts in your area, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.