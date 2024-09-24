Child pornography investigation that began in U.S. leads to Calgary man being charged

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has been charged with making, accessing and possessing child pornography in connection with an investigation that was first initiated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said Marco Farrier, 32, has been charged but was released from custody with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

ALERT said its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit received information from U.S. authorities in June “alleging that a Calgary man was connected to a California man who was charged in November 2023 with several counts relating to child sexual abuse.”

Investigators believe Farrier was in a relationship with Nicholas Des Barres from California. In late 2023, U.S. law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on his California home.

“In searching his home, 28 devices were seized and forensic analysis located messages with Farrier dating back to 2016,” ALERT said.

Const. Erin Penner with ALERT’s ICE unit said some of the messages found “were incredibly disturbing.” Some of the messages allegedly relate to sexually assaulting “several individuals who have been identified as potential victims.”

Penner said authorities are working to identify who the children are.

Penner said investigators believe Farrier met Des Barres in person “and that they have continued to communicate with one another while Des Barres has been incarcerated.”

ALERT said Alberta law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Farrier’s home in Calgary on Aug. 23.

“Various electronic devices were seized and forensic analysis is ongoing,” ALERT said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact their local police department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.