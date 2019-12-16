Alberta post-secondary institutions complying with UCP request to establish free speech policies: minister

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government said Monday that the province’s post-secondary institutions have taken steps to further entrench the right to exercise free speech on their campuses following a request for them to do so.

After forming government, the UCP had asked colleges and universities to develop policies “that align with the principles of the University of Chicago Statement on Free Expression,” in order to strengthen students’ and faculty’s right to exercise their free speech rights.

READ MORE: Lethbridge post-secondary institutions in process of creating free speech policies

Watch below: (From Aug. 2, 2019) The UCP government is requiring post-secondary schools to come up with freedom of speech policies by December that would allow controversial speakers to speak on campus without being censored. Jasmine Bala has more.

1:38 Lethbridge post-secondary schools creating free speech policies Lethbridge post-secondary schools creating free speech policies

“Post-secondary institutions were asked to make their policies or board resolutions publicly available by Dec. 15, 2019,” the government said in a news release. “Institutions either formally adopted the principles of the Chicago Statement or developed their own policies that reflect the spirit of the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This unified approach provides a common understanding of freedom of expression throughout Alberta’s post-secondary system, while giving institutions flexibility to create policies that meet their unique needs.”

Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in a news release Monday that he was “proud to deliver on this important commitment to Albertans.”

“Free speech is at the heart of the academic experience and central to the role of an institution of higher learning,” he said. “The ability to openly debate and discuss ideas is a foundational principle of our democracy and must always be upheld, even if the view being expressed is unpopular.

“From Day 1, I have emphasized a collaborative approach to the development of these policies and am happy to see our post-secondary institutions reaffirm their support of free speech without delay.”

On Friday, the University of Alberta posted a statement about free speech principles at that institution on its website.

“The University of Alberta remains committed to free expression in all forms of communication, including non-violent protest and dissent,” the statement read. “The university is a place of free and open inquiry in all matters, and all members of the university community have the broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, view, challenge, profess, and learn.

“The university does not attempt to shield members of the university community from ideas or opinions they disagree with or find offensive.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

The statement also said that in “a diverse and inclusive university environment characterized by lively debate, people can expect, from time to time, to be confronted by concepts or images that they find offensive or disturbing, and to have their ideas questioned or challenged.”

“The university remains committed to providing support services to those who need them.”

On Monday, the provost and vice-president of the University of Calgary issued a statement about the issue on that institution’s website.

“In response to… [the provincial government’s] directive, UCalgary formed the Free Expression Committee to develop a statement on free expression for our university with the input of many stakeholders,” Dru Marshall’s statement read. “We are happy to announce that our approved statement is now available online .”

Marshall said the University of Calgary’s new “statement” on free speech took effect on Friday.

“Free expression is a critical element of UCalgary’s mandate as a public comprehensive academic and research university,” Marshall said.

“All members of the university have the right of free expression, which means the freedom to investigate, comment, listen, gather, challenge and critique subject to the law and, on our campuses, to university policies and procedures related to the functioning of the university.” Tweet This

Ontario government asks post-secondary institutions to develop free speech policies

Such a request from a provincial government occurred just last year in Ontario. In 2018, Premier Doug Ford told post-secondary institutions in that province to develop free speech policies or to face funding cuts.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Develop free speech policies or face funding cuts, Ontario tells post-secondary institutions

At the time Ford issued his ultimatum, the Ontario NDP’s colleges and universities critic, Chris Glover, issued a statement saying his party planned to keep a close eye on how the policy plays out.

“Ontarians are concerned that Doug Ford’s decree regarding so-called ‘free speech’ rules on campus may parallel the American version of the campus free-speech movement, which opens the door for groups to spew hate on the campuses of post-secondary institutions,” he said in a statement.

“We want to ensure that campuses are safe, welcoming spaces for all – including those who are women, racialized individuals, and those who are LGBTQ2.”

–With files from The Canadian Press’ Shawn Jeffords