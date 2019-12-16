$50K worth of drugs seized in raid of 2 Kitchener homes: police

Send this page to someone via email

More than $50,000 worth of drugs were seized after officers raided a pair of Kitchener homes over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

According to police, warrants were served at two homes on Garment Street and Southmoor Drive on Saturday.

Police say officers seized quantities of fentanyl and cocaine with a total street value of over $50,000 as well as 100 rounds of .38-calibre ammunition

They also reportedly seized several thousand dollars in cash, money-counting machines, drug presses and weigh scales.

Two 22-year-old men from Kitchener were arrested and are facing several drug-related charges.

