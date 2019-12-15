1 dead, 2 injured after ‘targeted’ shooting at Kitchener home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a home in Kitchener early Sunday.

Police said they were called to a residence on Windale Crescent around 4:15 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Once crews arrived on scene, they located a man who had died and two other males who had non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police release images of suspects in Kitchener robbery

In a news release Sunday, investigators said it’s believed the shooting was targeted and the people involved knew each other.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Officials said there will be an increased police presence in the Windale Crescent area as officers investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener