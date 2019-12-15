Menu

Crime

1 dead, 2 injured after ‘targeted’ shooting at Kitchener home: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 1:55 pm
Police said they were called to the home around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a home in Kitchener early Sunday.

Police said they were called to a residence on Windale Crescent around 4:15 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Once crews arrived on scene, they located a man who had died and two other males who had non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police release images of suspects in Kitchener robbery

In a news release Sunday, investigators said it’s believed the shooting was targeted and the people involved knew each other.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Officials said there will be an increased police presence in the Windale Crescent area as officers investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener
Police launch investigation after body found on highway ramp in Kitchener
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingGun ViolenceWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchenerFatal ShootingKitchener CrimeWindale Crescent
