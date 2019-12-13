Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

1 man arrested after Kitchener home invaded last night: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 11:49 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Kitchener late Thursday night.

They say that three men forced their way into a home on Chandler Drive at around 11:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Drugs and replica handgun seized during Kitchener traffic stop: police

Police say one suspect was armed as the unknown trio demanded money from the victim before fleeing the area with cash.

There were no injuries in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old Kitchener man was located nearby and arrested. He is facing several charges including robbery, forcible entry, assault with a weapon and breaching his probation.

READ MORE: Ex-Kitchener doctor facing 29 more sexual assault charges

Police say they are looking for the other two as they continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener home invasionChandler Drive KitchenerChandler Drive home invasion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.