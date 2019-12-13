1 man arrested after Kitchener home invaded last night: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say one man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Kitchener late Thursday night.

They say that three men forced their way into a home on Chandler Drive at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say one suspect was armed as the unknown trio demanded money from the victim before fleeing the area with cash.

There were no injuries in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old Kitchener man was located nearby and arrested. He is facing several charges including robbery, forcible entry, assault with a weapon and breaching his probation.

Police say they are looking for the other two as they continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.