Entertainment

John Lennon’s sunglasses from the 1960s fetch over C$240K in auction

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 6:07 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 6:13 pm
John Lennon’s sunglasses fetch over CAD$200k in auction
John Lennon's sunglasses fetch over CAD$200k in auction.

A pair of sunglasses that once belonged to The Beatles’ John Lennon has sold at auction for close to C$242,000 (or £137,500).

The gold wire-framed round sunglasses with green-tinted lenses were listed on Sotheby’s website as the property of Alan Herring, a former chauffeur.

“The most iconic sunglasses in rock and roll history,” claimed the site.

READ MORE: Vintage Beatles records worth $45k among items stolen from home near Goderich

A letter of provenance by Herring accompanied the listing, which ended online bidding on Friday. Herring worked with The Beatles’ George Harrison and Ringo Starr from 1967 to 1969, with his role evolving from landscape contractor to chauffeur and handyman. Lennon gave him the Oliver Goldsmith sunglasses in 1968.

“In the summer of 1968 I had picked John up with Ringo and George in Ringo’s Mercedes and driven the boys into the office,” Herring’s letter said.

Herring noticed that Lennon left the sunglasses in the back seat of the car, with one lens and one arm “disconnected.”

Beatles’ fans flock to Abbey Road for album cover’s 50th anniversary
Beatles’ fans flock to Abbey Road for album cover’s 50th anniversary

“I asked John if he’d like me to get them fixed for him,” Herring wrote. “He told me not to worry, they were just for the look!”

Herring’s letter says he never got the glasses repaired.

“I just kept them as they were as John had left them,” he said.

READ MORE: John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman denied parole for 10th time

According to the listing, Lennon got the round glasses — which he became known for wearing — in preparation for a role in a film called How I Won the War. 

In this March 16, 1972, file photo, John Lennon leaves a deportation hearing at the offices of the Department of Immigration and Naturalization in New York.
In this March 16, 1972, file photo, John Lennon leaves a deportation hearing at the offices of the Department of Immigration and Naturalization in New York. AP Photo/Tony Camerano, File)

Some of his glasses have sold before, in 1996, 2007 and 2014. A lock of his hair — cut as Lennon prepared for the same film — sold for US$35,000 in 2016.

It is unclear who bought the latest pair of glasses, according to BBC News.

Lennon died on Dec. 8, 1980, when he was gunned down by a crazed fan outside his New York apartment. Ten years later, the assassin, Mark Chapman, said that by killing the former Beatle he had murdered an age of innocence.

Paul McCartney recreates famous Abbey Road photoshoot
Paul McCartney recreates famous Abbey Road photoshoot

— With files by Reuters

