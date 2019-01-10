Crime
January 10, 2019 5:35 pm
Updated: January 10, 2019 5:50 pm

Vintage Beatles records worth $45k among items stolen from home near Goderich

By News Announcer  The Canadian Press

The Beatles: (L-R) Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, Ringo Starr.

Central Press / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
Ontario Provincial Police say a collection of vintage Beatles records, valued at roughly $45,000, has been stolen from a home in a community near Goderich, Ont.

Police say there was a break-in at a home in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh sometime between noon on Jan. 4 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 8, noting that the thief or thieves made off with multiple items.

Among them was a collection of 26 Beatles records, including a Spanish album pressed in 1964 and titled Lost Beatles, which police say is valued around $7,000.

They say other stolen items include a black record player, a blue and yellow Taco 22 brand mini-bike, a chrome torque wrench and a variety of tools worth roughly $43,000.

OPP are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

