Vintage Beatles records worth $45k among items stolen from home near Goderich

Ontario Provincial Police say a collection of vintage Beatles records, valued at roughly $45,000, has been stolen from a home in a community near Goderich, Ont.

Police say there was a break-in at a home in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh sometime between noon on Jan. 4 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 8, noting that the thief or thieves made off with multiple items.

Among them was a collection of 26 Beatles records, including a Spanish album pressed in 1964 and titled Lost Beatles, which police say is valued around $7,000.

They say other stolen items include a black record player, a blue and yellow Taco 22 brand mini-bike, a chrome torque wrench and a variety of tools worth roughly $43,000.

OPP are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.



