Harry Styles releases new album ‘Fine Line’

Only a month after announcing it, Harry Styles has released his highly anticipated second studio album, Fine Line.

The record dropped on Friday morning, and along with lead singles Lights Up, Watermelon Sugar and Adore You, features nine other original new tracks, which oscillate between the rock, folk, indie and pop genres.

Fine Line is the 25-year-old’s second album through Columbia Records and follows 2017’s critically acclaimed Harry Styles.

In the summer, during an interview with Rolling Stone, the Sign of the Times singer said Fine Line is “all about having sex and feeling sad,” adding that he went through a breakup and experimented heavily with hallucinogenics — more specifically, “magic mushrooms.”

The album was produced by a variety of different collaborators, including Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Greg Kurstin. It also features instrumental contributions from Styles’ touring band.

Fine Line is now available through all major streaming platforms. It can also be ordered here.

Additionally, Styles revealed his plans for an extensive 2020 world tour last month. It’s called the Love On Tour and will promote Fine Line.

All tickets are now on sale and can be bought through the official Harry Styles website.

0:40 Harry Styles announces 2020 world tour Harry Styles announces 2020 world tour

Additional tour dates and related information can be found here.

Canadian 2020 Love On Tour dates:

June 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell

July 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 4 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 23 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena