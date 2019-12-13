Menu

Entertainment

Selena Gomez reveals name, tracklist of 1st album in 5 years

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 2:28 pm
Selena Gomez releases trailer for album ‘Rare’
Pop artist Selena Gomez has released a trailer to promote her upcoming album, 'Rare,' which is set to be released on Jan. 10.

For months, fans of Selena Gomez have been speculating that she’s been working on a new studio album, and she’s just confirmed it.

On Thursday, through various social media platforms, the 27-year-old revealed not only the title of the project but also its artwork and release date.

Gomez’s highly anticipated studio album, which she describes as “the most honest music” she’s ever made, is called Rare and will be her first solo record in nearly five years.

Rare will serve as the followup to 2015’s Revival and will be released through Interscope Records in less than a month.

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Selena Gomez arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

The 13-track compilation will comprise original new tracks and feature contributions from Kid Cudi and 6lack.

An American Target-exclusive edition of the album will feature five additional songs, with guest spots from Gucci ManeKygo and Marshmello.

Though Rare drops on Jan. 10, 2020, vinyl variants of the album will be released on Feb. 21.

The record can now be pre-ordered or pre-saved here.

Selena Gomez says people were ‘attacking’ her for weight gain after lupus diagnosis
Selena Gomez says people were ‘attacking’ her for weight gain after lupus diagnosis

Lead singles Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now are now available through all major streaming platforms.

Rare tracklist:

  1. Rare
  2. Dance Again
  3. Look at Her Now
  4. Lose You to Love Me
  5. Ring
  6. Vulnerable
  7. People You Know
  8. Let Me Get Me
  9. Crowded Room (feat. 6lack)
  10. Kinda Crazy
  11. Fun
  12. Cut You Off
  13. A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
