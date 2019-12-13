Selena Gomez reveals name, tracklist of 1st album in 5 years

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

For months, fans of Selena Gomez have been speculating that she’s been working on a new studio album, and she’s just confirmed it.

On Thursday, through various social media platforms, the 27-year-old revealed not only the title of the project but also its artwork and release date.

Gomez’s highly anticipated studio album, which she describes as “the most honest music” she’s ever made, is called Rare and will be her first solo record in nearly five years.

Rare will serve as the followup to 2015’s Revival and will be released through Interscope Records in less than a month.

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. CP Images Archive

The 13-track compilation will comprise original new tracks and feature contributions from Kid Cudi and 6lack.

Story continues below advertisement

An American Target-exclusive edition of the album will feature five additional songs, with guest spots from Gucci Mane, Kygo and Marshmello.

Though Rare drops on Jan. 10, 2020, vinyl variants of the album will be released on Feb. 21.

The record can now be pre-ordered or pre-saved here.

0:35 Selena Gomez says people were ‘attacking’ her for weight gain after lupus diagnosis Selena Gomez says people were ‘attacking’ her for weight gain after lupus diagnosis

Lead singles Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now are now available through all major streaming platforms.

Rare tracklist:

Rare Dance Again Look at Her Now Lose You to Love Me Ring Vulnerable People You Know Let Me Get Me Crowded Room (feat. 6lack) Kinda Crazy Fun Cut You Off A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)