Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Longueuil police arrest 10 in drug sweep across Montreal’s south shore

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 9:11 am
Longueuil police have been conducting raids along Montreal's South Shore in an effort to crack down on alleged drug trafficking.
Longueuil police have been conducting raids along Montreal's South Shore in an effort to crack down on alleged drug trafficking. Global News File

Ten people are in custody following a crackdown on alleged drug trafficking on Montreal’s south shore early Tuesday morning.

Longueuil police say officers began a series of raids at 5 a.m. as part of an operation looking into the sale of cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to police, six men and four women between the ages of 17 and 43 were arrested after searches at nine residences. Investigators are meeting with the suspects at police headquarters on Tuesday morning, officers say.

READ MORE: Montreal police arrest 11 in drug raids triggered by string of attempted murders

The suspects face charges of possession, drug trafficking and conspiracy and are expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Wednesday, according to police.

Raids are still ongoing in Brossard, Longueuil, La Prairie and Candiac, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation and raids were carried out in collaboration with Montreal police and the Sûreté du Québec.

Longueuil police said there could be more arrests during the day.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceSureté du QuébecPolice investigationLongueuilLongueuil PoliceQuebec provincial policeBrossardMontreal south shoreCandiacQuebec drug raidsLongueuil raids
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.