Longueuil police arrest 10 in drug sweep across Montreal’s south shore

Ten people are in custody following a crackdown on alleged drug trafficking on Montreal’s south shore early Tuesday morning.

Longueuil police say officers began a series of raids at 5 a.m. as part of an operation looking into the sale of cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to police, six men and four women between the ages of 17 and 43 were arrested after searches at nine residences. Investigators are meeting with the suspects at police headquarters on Tuesday morning, officers say.

The suspects face charges of possession, drug trafficking and conspiracy and are expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Wednesday, according to police.

Raids are still ongoing in Brossard, Longueuil, La Prairie and Candiac, police say.

The investigation and raids were carried out in collaboration with Montreal police and the Sûreté du Québec.

Longueuil police said there could be more arrests during the day.