Crime

Montreal police arrest 11 in drug raids triggered by string of attempted murders

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 1:41 pm
Updated December 9, 2019 1:42 pm
Anyone with information is asked to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online.
The Canadian Press/ Graham Hughes

Montreal police arrested 11 people in a month-long series of raids throughout the Sud-Ouest and LaSalle boroughs following an investigation into a suspected street-level drug ring.

The police department’s organized crime unit specifically looked at the sales of cocaine, crack and marijuana from Nov. 6 until Dec. 5 in those areas, according to police.

Police say the investigation was triggered by four attempted murder investigations from earlier this year. The victims are alleged to have ties to drug trafficking in the two boroughs, according to police.

As part of the sweep, police also seized 28 grams of crack, 56 grams of cocaine, a modified firearm and $67,000 in cash in 11 raids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online. Information is treated confidentially.

