Montreal police launch team dedicated to fighting gun violence

The Montreal police department is launching a special squad devoted to tackling gun violence in the city.

Insp. André Durocher, who confirmed the news on Thursday, said the team will be comprised of 20 inspectors.

The creation of the unit comes on the heels of a string of brazen shootings in Montreal in the past week.

Police are still searching for a suspect after the driver of a delivery van was shot in broad daylight in Saint-Leonard on Monday. Investigators say the other motorist fled the scene.

A 26-year-old man was killed after he was gunned down inside a hotel room early Wednesday morning. It was the fourth incident of gun violence on the police department’s territory in 36 hours.

In November, Quebec provincial police and Montreal police announced they were launching a permanent team amid a series of organized crime-related murders in the province. Investigators are looking at the Mafia and the Hells Angels.

— With files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter and The Canadian Press