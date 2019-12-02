Montreal police investigating after delivery van driver shot in Saint-Leonard road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Montreal police are investigating after the driver of a delivery van was shot Monday afternoon in Saint-Leonard.

Police received a 911 call at 1:40 p.m. reporting a conflict between two motorists on the service road of Highway 40, just before the Langelier exit in the eastbound direction.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said a vehicle pulled up alongside a delivery van and shot the driver.

The driver was rushed to hospital to be treated for upper body injuries.

“We do not fear for his life,” Chèvrefils said, adding the victim was conscious during transport to hospital.

READ MORE: Owner of dog that killed Christiane Vadnais arrested in alleged road rage incident

The other motorist fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are describing the shooting as an incidence of road rage.

The eastbound Highway 40 service road is closed staring at Larcodaire, and the Langelier exit is also closed, to allow for the investigation.

0:37 Drive safe tips: Avoiding road rage Drive safe tips: Avoiding road rage