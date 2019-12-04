Menu

Crime

Shooting in Montreal hotel sends 1 to hospital in serious condition

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 7:49 am
Updated December 4, 2019 7:52 am
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Police are still searching for the suspect. TVA

One man is in hospital after being shot in a hotel on de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Lambert Closse Street in Montreal’s Shaughnessy Village early Wednesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron says around 3:30 a.m., a few people were inside a hotel room when a suspect came in and shot at least one person.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot in the upper body and taken to hospital in serious condition.

The suspect took off on foot, but police believe it is a man between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, Bergeron says.

Investigators will meet with witnesses Wednesday morning.

The motive is currently unknown.

