Montreal police investigate suspected shooting in Saint-Leonard

Montreal police are investigating after a man with alleged gunshot wounds showed up at Hotel Newstar in the Saint-Leonard borough at 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

The 46-year-old victim, who is known to authorities, was taken to hospital with serious upper body injuries.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc confirmed he is in stable condition.

Investigators are at the hotel with the K9 unit to try and determine the events leading up to the incident.