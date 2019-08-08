Montreal police investigate suspected shooting in Saint-Leonard

Montreal police are investigating after a man with alleged gunshot wounds showed up at Hotel Newstar in the Saint-Leonard borough at 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
The 46-year-old victim, who is known to authorities, was taken to hospital with serious upper body injuries.
Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc confirmed he is in stable condition.
Investigators are at the hotel with the K9 unit to try and determine the events leading up to the incident.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.