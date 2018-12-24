1 dead, 1 injured in Saint-Leonard shooting

One person is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough Monday.

Montreal police say they were called to an apartment building on the corner Jean-Talon and de Côme streets at around 11:40 a.m.

“When police arrived on the scene, they located two victims who were injured by gunshots,” said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

“One of the victims [aged 38] died on the scene. The other victim [aged 41] was transported to hospital and he is presently in critical condition.”

Chèvrefils says both men were known to police, but she wouldn’t comment on whether the shooting was related to another homicide last week in the same neighbourhood.

A 44-year-old man with alleged ties to the Hells Angels was fatally shot on Thursday outside a Saint-Leonard gas station.

Chèvrefils says police are looking for suspects and are trying to determine the motive in Monday’s shooting, which is the city’s 31st homicide of the year.

The area is currently closed to traffic.

— with files from The Canadian Press.