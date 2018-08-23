Canada
August 23, 2018 9:57 pm

One man killed, another injured following Saint-Léonard shooting

By Online Producer  Global News

Montreal police are investigating a fatal shooting in Saint-Léonard.

Global News
A A

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday evening in Saint-Léonard.

Montreal police say they received a call around 8:25 p.m. from a man who had been shot in a building on Lafrenaie Street.

READ MORE: Laval police shoot dog after woman attacked, hospitalized Thursday afternoon

Officers were able to locate the man, who was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Upon searching the area, officers found a second man who had also been shot. His death was confirmed at the scene.

Police say the identities of the two men are not known. They also say they have no information regarding the suspect.

The major crimes division of the Montreal police is investigating.

WATCH: Homicide on Danforth happens month after mass shooting

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Investigation
Lafrenaie Street
Major Crimes Unit
Montreal
Montreal Police
Montreal shooting
news
Police investigation
Saint-Leonard
Saint-Leonard shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News