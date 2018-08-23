One man killed, another injured following Saint-Léonard shooting

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday evening in Saint-Léonard.

Montreal police say they received a call around 8:25 p.m. from a man who had been shot in a building on Lafrenaie Street.

Officers were able to locate the man, who was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Upon searching the area, officers found a second man who had also been shot. His death was confirmed at the scene.

Police say the identities of the two men are not known. They also say they have no information regarding the suspect.

The major crimes division of the Montreal police is investigating.

