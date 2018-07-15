Man in police custody in connection with downtown Montreal homicide
A 66-year-old man is in police custody after a 53-year-old man was stabbed to death in Montreal’s Villemarie borough Saturday night.
Police cadets discovered the victim on Union Avenue, near Ste-Catherine Street at around 9:30 p.m.
Montreal Police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the man was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later passed away. The man’s family has been notified.
Police said the two men, who are believed to be homeless, were arguing with each other.
The 66-year-old man was arrested at the scene and could appear in court on Monday.
It is the 14th homicide of 2018 to occur on Montreal police territory.
