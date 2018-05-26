Canada
May 26, 2018 1:08 pm

Police investigate suspicious death in Roxboro apartment building

By Web producer  Global News

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death in Roxboro. Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Montreal police/ Twitter
A A

Montreal police are investigating a man’s death in the basement of an apartment building on 1 Avenue North, near Gouin Boulevard in Roxboro.

Police were called to the building at 9:50 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot was heard.

Officers discovered a man with gunshot injuries to the upper body in the building’s basement.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with Montreal homicide hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said he was declared dead at the scene.

Picard said the death was being treated as “suspicious.”

READ MORE: Montreal police search for suspect in connection with city’s 7th homicide

Investigators are at the scene, and 1 Avenue is closed at Gouin Boulevard for the investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal Police
Montreal shooting
Montreal suspicious death
Roxboro shooting
Roxboro suspicious death
SPVM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News