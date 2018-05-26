Police investigate suspicious death in Roxboro apartment building
Montreal police are investigating a man’s death in the basement of an apartment building on 1 Avenue North, near Gouin Boulevard in Roxboro.
Police were called to the building at 9:50 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot was heard.
Officers discovered a man with gunshot injuries to the upper body in the building’s basement.
READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with Montreal homicide hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries
Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said he was declared dead at the scene.
Picard said the death was being treated as “suspicious.”
READ MORE: Montreal police search for suspect in connection with city’s 7th homicide
Investigators are at the scene, and 1 Avenue is closed at Gouin Boulevard for the investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.