Police investigate suspicious death in Roxboro apartment building

Montreal police are investigating a man’s death in the basement of an apartment building on 1 Avenue North, near Gouin Boulevard in Roxboro.

Police were called to the building at 9:50 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot was heard.

Suspicious death on 1st avenue North in Roxboro. Investigators are on the scene. 1st avenue North closed to traffic from Gouin West blvd. ^RM pic.twitter.com/ZfOY63AK4F — Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 26, 2018

Officers discovered a man with gunshot injuries to the upper body in the building’s basement.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with Montreal homicide hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said he was declared dead at the scene.

Picard said the death was being treated as “suspicious.”

READ MORE: Montreal police search for suspect in connection with city’s 7th homicide

Investigators are at the scene, and 1 Avenue is closed at Gouin Boulevard for the investigation.