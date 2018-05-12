Man arrested in connection with Montreal homicide hospitalized with self-inflicted injuries

Montreal police say a 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the city’s eighth homicide of 2018 was sent to hospital after harming himself while in police custody.

The man was arrested by provincial police on Friday in a small village near Mont-Laurier, roughly 235 km north of Montreal.

The arrest came after his father’s body was discovered in a ditch in an industrial park in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough earlier in the day.

A perimeter was set up at the corner of Marie-Curie Avenue and Albert-Einstein Street, near where the 59-year-old man’s body was discovered, as investigators scoured the scene.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the victim’s body bore signs of violence.

His death was confirmed a homicide late Friday afternoon.

Officers will be speaking to the suspect as soon as his condition allows. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Bergeron said he will remain in custody until he appears in court.

It is not known yet what charges he could face.