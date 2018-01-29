61-year-old Lasalle woman stabbed to death, daughter arrested
A 61-year-old woman died after being stabbed in Lasalle late Sunday night.
Montreal police received a call about a stabbing on Guy-Bouchard Boulevard near Louis Hébert around 11:15 p.m.
Police found the victim outside on the sidewalk. She was conscious when they arrived.
“When police arrived on-scene, they found the victim outside with … stab wounds to her back,” said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle.
“The victim said that she had been stabbed by her daughter.”
The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The 34-year-old suspect surrendered after coming out of the house.
Montreal police said they have received calls about the suspect regarding psychological issues in the past.
Montreal police say this was the city’s first homicide of 2018.
