Police search for suspect in double attempted murder in Ville-Marie Borough

A suspect involved in a double attempted murder in the Ville-Marie borough is still at large, Montreal police say.

Police responded to several 911 calls on Friday night reporting shots fired on Bercy Street.

Two men in their 40s have been transported to hospital and are in critical condition.

Andrée-Anne Picard, media relations spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, said they have sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and they fear for both of their lives.

The suspected shooter’s identity is unknown. Police say the suspect left the scene of the crime in a vehicle heading south on Bercy Street.

The two men were found on the ground as Montreal police arrived on scene.

Multiple shell casings could be seen around them, according to Picard.

Police have closed Bercy Street to traffic, between Ontario Street East and Ste Catherine Street, as they investigate the scene.

