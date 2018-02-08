Montreal police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2018
A 29-year-old man has died after suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body early Thursday.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, an altercation broke out between two people and the victim was shot near the corner of de Chambly Street and Rachel Street East in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.
Following the incident, Bergeron said the victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but later died.
Bergeron said the suspect fled the scene on foot.
“Major crime unit is on the scene, trying to determine exactly what happened and what caused the assault between the two groups,” Bergeron said. “Description of the suspect still to be determined at this point by the investigators.”
Thursday’s incident marks Montreal’s third homicide of 2018.
