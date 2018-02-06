Crime
February 6, 2018 7:23 am

Woman arrested in Montreal’s 2nd homicide of 2018

By Web producer  Global News

Police are investigating the second homicide of 2018 on Montreal police territory. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
A A

Montreal police are investigating after a 52-year-old man was stabbed to death inside an apartment on Paxton Street, near Guy and Notre-Dame streets, in Little Burgundy.

Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Bergeron said it started out as an argument between a man and a woman.

The argument escalated and became physical.

“That’s when the woman stabbed the man in the upper body,” Bergeron said.

Paramedics tried in vain to resuscitate the victim and he was declared dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 61-year-old Lasalle woman stabbed to death, daughter arrested

The woman, 52, was arrested and brought to a detention centre where she is expected to meet with investigators from the Major Crimes Unit on Tuesday morning.

The motive for the attack has yet to be determined.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal homicide 2018
Montreal murder
Montreal Police
montreal stabbing
SPVM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News