Woman arrested in Montreal’s 2nd homicide of 2018
Montreal police are investigating after a 52-year-old man was stabbed to death inside an apartment on Paxton Street, near Guy and Notre-Dame streets, in Little Burgundy.
Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Bergeron said it started out as an argument between a man and a woman.
The argument escalated and became physical.
“That’s when the woman stabbed the man in the upper body,” Bergeron said.
Paramedics tried in vain to resuscitate the victim and he was declared dead at the scene.
The woman, 52, was arrested and brought to a detention centre where she is expected to meet with investigators from the Major Crimes Unit on Tuesday morning.
The motive for the attack has yet to be determined.
