Canada

Driver of cement truck dies after crash in Candiac

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 8:58 pm
Speed and impaired driving were only some of the factors that led to a high number of deaths in Quebec over the construction holidays, Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
A collision expert with the SQ was at the scene to assist in the investigation. The Canadian Press / File Photo

A 48-year-old man from Saint-Clet is dead following a single-vehicle crash involving a cement truck in Candiac Tuesday afternoon.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphanie Jauvin said emergency services were called to the service road linking Highway 15 North to westbound Highway 930 West just before 3 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate the cement mixer went off road on the access ramp to Highway 930 West, before flipping over.

The driver of the truck was rushed to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The cause and circumstances leading to the fatal crash are not yet known.

A collision expert with the SQ was at the scene to assist in the investigation.

As of 8 p.m., the access ramp to Highway 930 remained closed.

Jauvin said the wreckage had yet to be towed away.

