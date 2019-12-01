1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Montreal reception hall

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man is dead and three other people were injured after gunfire erupted during a party at an east-end Montreal reception hall.

Numerous shots were fired just after midnight early Sunday, both inside and outside the hall located in the city’s Anjou district.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after downtown Montreal shooting

Police say the victim, 31, was pronounced dead at hospital.

Two others — a 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman — were listed as seriously injured.

A 25-year-old man was also transported to hospital and has since been released.

1:30 Police investigating after 11 injured in early morning shooting in New Orleans Police investigating after 11 injured in early morning shooting in New Orleans

Police say they had no immediate motive for the crime and homicide investigators are meeting with numerous witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide is the city’s 17th recorded killing on Montreal territory.