Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Montreal reception hall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2019 11:37 am
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019.
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. The Canadian Press / Graham Hughes

A man is dead and three other people were injured after gunfire erupted during a party at an east-end Montreal reception hall.

Numerous shots were fired just after midnight early Sunday, both inside and outside the hall located in the city’s Anjou district.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after downtown Montreal shooting

Police say the victim, 31, was pronounced dead at hospital.

Two others — a 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman — were listed as seriously injured.

A 25-year-old man was also transported to hospital and has since been released.

Police investigating after 11 injured in early morning shooting in New Orleans
Police investigating after 11 injured in early morning shooting in New Orleans

Police say they had no immediate motive for the crime and homicide investigators are meeting with numerous witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide is the city’s 17th recorded killing on Montreal territory.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
ShootingMontrealFatal ShootingMontreal shootingshooting MontrealAnjou district shootingAnjou district shooting Montrealfatal shooting MontrealMontreal shooting fatal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.