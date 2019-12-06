Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of December 7

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

The holidays are here with these fun events!

1. Brunch With Santa

This month is the perfect time to get together with your favourite people and enjoy some really, really good food!

Bonus points if you can give back to the community at the same time.

Brunch With Santa at the Fairmont Winnipeg is the way to do just that.

This Sunday as well as Dec. 15 you and your family are invited to brunch with the big guy in red at the Velvet Glove Restaurant at the Fairmont with proceeds going towards The Dream Factory.

The Dream Factory grants the dreams of kiddos with life-threatening illnesses and gives them the gift of experiences outside of hospitals and tests and the stress and fear of being sick.

Around 30 dreams a year are granted and the average cost of each dream is $10,000, so fundraising is a big deal!

More information on the festive, feel-good time can be found here.

2. Canad Inns Winter Wonderland

For 20 years now Canad Inns Winter Wonderland has been bringing holiday cheer to Manitobans!

This year the holiday light show at Red River Exhibition Park features 1,000,000 lights in a 2.5 km long drive.

But it’s more than just lights!

Guests can also expect a skating rink, free horse-drawn sleigh rides and treats like hot chocolate, mini donuts, cotton candy and more.

There’s also the Wonderland Photo Stop which features polar bears, gingerbread people, elves, Santa, a sleigh and more to take family photos in front of!

Plus, proceeds this year will be going towards KidSport Manitoba and the Red River Exhibition Foundation.

And over the past 20 years, more than $315,000 has been donated to different Manitoba charities!

The event runs until Jan. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night except for Christmas Day (closed).

More info can be found here!

3. Fill the Freightliner

It’s an annual event that has Manitobans coming together all in support of other Manitobans.

I’m talking about the Fourth annual Fill the Freightliner event!

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boston Pizza on Kenaston you can drop off your donations of winter outerwear, food or cash for Siloam Mission.

Global News, 680 CJOB, Power 97 and Peggy 99.1 staff will be on hand to help unload your vehicle as we fill two Freightliner trucks!

Some of the most needed clothing items include jackets, boots, gloves, hoodies and jeans.

Food items include fresh produce, spices, cooking oil, sugar, canned tomato products and rice.

A full list of urgent needs can be found on the Siloam Mission website.

Happy weekend everyone!