Police ask public to help them find man who set car on fire in southeast Edmonton

Police released images on Wednesday of a suspect they are looking for in connection with an arson incident in southeast Edmonton this week.

According to police, a man is believed to have set a car on fire in the area of 29 Street and 44B Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday.

Four seconds of surveillance video released by police shows a person walk up to a car in what appears to be a parking lot and then extend their arm and before appearing to use a lighter to ignite the car. The video then shows an explosion of light and the outside of the car is covered in flames as the person runs away.

“Police are releasing CCTV footage and two still images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

“Investigators anticipate the initial flames from the fire would have likely caused burns to the suspect’s hand and face, including his eyebrows and eyelashes.”

Police said the suspect is believed to be in his early 20s to mid-30s.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.