Canada

Man receives 15-month sentence in shocking Whyte Avenue arson spree

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 3:57 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 3:58 pm
A man was arrested on a busy Edmonton street for nightlife Friday night after more than a dozen vehicles were lit on fire in front of witnesses sitting in area bars.
A man was arrested on a busy Edmonton street for nightlife Friday night after more than a dozen vehicles were lit on fire in front of witnesses sitting in area bars. COURTESY: Ross Lockwood

A 23-year-old man has been handed a 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to several charges related to a shocking arson spree along Whyte Avenue last spring.

Malice Sutton received his sentence Wednesday afternoon in an Edmonton courtroom. With credit for time served, Sutton has about three and a half months left to spend behind bars.

In August, Sutton pleaded guilty to arson with disregard for human life, arson causing property damage, assault with a weapon and using an explosive with intent to do bodily harm.

The charges came after several vehicles were set on fire in Old Strathcona the evening of Friday, April 12.

READ MORE: 22-year-old facing several charges following Whyte Avenue arson spree

Sutton walked down the busy Edmonton street with a jerry can, pouring gasoline on vehicles and lighting them on fire as he went. Much of the incident was caught on video as patrons enjoyed the spring evening on nearby patios.

He also lit two Molotov cocktails and threw them — one onto the ground and the other at a passing vehicle. One struck the vehicle’s door but it did not injure the driver.

In total, police said 13 vehicles were set on fire along 104 Street and 82 Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Sutton was eventually taken down by a group of citizens, inside a Starbucks on the corner of Whyte Ave and Calgary Trail.

“I would like to apologize to the city of Edmonton as a whole,” Sutton said in court Wednesday after learning his sentence, which also included three years’ probation.

Mystery surrounds Good Samaritan in Whyte Ave arsons
Mystery surrounds Good Samaritan in Whyte Ave arsons

The ordeal made two men — dubbed “Hawaiian Shirt Guy” and “2×4 Guy” — local celebrities for their actions.

The Crown in the case had asked for a sentence of between 12 and 18 months, followed by three years’ probation. The defence asked for a 12-month sentence, followed by three years’ probation.

